HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser.

Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD.

In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police to conduct an investigation with their full support.

Louis faces several charges, including driving under the influence.

Hollywood Police confirmed there was a DUI arrest just after midnight on Sunday but have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

