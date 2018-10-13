Off-duty Doral officer hurt in motorcycle crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty police officer is recovering in the hospital after being involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received several calls related to an officer-involved motorcycle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 75th Place, just before 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said a Doral Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma center with injuries that were not life threatening.

The officer was on his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.