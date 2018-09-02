Ocean Drive hotel manager pushed to ground by guest speaks out

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach hotel employee is sharing her story, weeks after she sustained injuries when an angry guest pushed her to the ground.

Alicia Garcia-Bernaza said the Aug. 9 incident left her bruised and fearing for her safety.

“I’ve never been attacked like that, never have been in a situation like that,” she said.

Garcia-Bernaza, the assistant manager at a hotel located near Ocean Drive and Sixth Street in South Beach, said the assault began when a group of women who were already staying at the hotel demanded a room change.

“The manager had already left the instructions. I had nothing to do with that, and that’s what I told them,” she said. “I was very nice.”

The employee said the exchange became heated, and one of the women, seen wearing a white shirt and a black backpack, began cursing at her.

“She was using foul language, and I said, ‘I don’t do foul language, I have nothing else to say to you,’ and I turned,” said Garcia-Bernaza.

The footage then shows the guest who had cursed at her walking up behind her and pushing her hard. The fall caused her to land on her left side.

“I was in startled. I was in shock,” she said.

Her left arm still in a sling three weeks later, Garcia-Bernaza said the fall has had lasting effects.

“My arm, which I can’t use it, and I have the headaches and I get dizzy,” she said.

After the attack, the women left the hotel, and Garcia-Bernaza called police. She said she filed a report, but now she’s claims police didn’t do enough to help.

“I was told they were working on a homicide and the sooner they would get to my case would be on a Monday, and the guests weren’t going to be here” she said. “I understand there are more important things, but I am a victim.”

No charges have been filed.

