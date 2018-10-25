OBGYN triplets deliver baby of woman their mother delivered over 2 decades ago

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A connection decades in the making – a set of triplets turned OBGYN’s came full circle when delivering one of their latest babies.

Mia Sophia was born 12 weeks ago at Baptist Hospital, and was delivered by the triplet doctors. But Victoria, Sarah and Joanna Bedell are no ordinary triplets.

Twenty-six years ago, the triplets’ mom, Dr. Janet Gerstern also helped deliver a bundle of joy – Mia Sophia’s mom.

“It was a beautiful thing because it’s like, my daughter, you know — my doctor’s daughters are now delivering my grandchild for my daughter,” said Anna Summerlin-Gonzalez, Mia Sophia’s grandmother. “It was just incredible. It was a beautiful experience.”

It’s something grandma calls a twist of fate, but it’s a path that seemed inevitable for these triplets.

Since they were in diapers, they’ve done everything together. From watching their mother deliver babies to delivering babies themselves – these three managed to follow right in their mother’s footsteps.

All three even joined their mother’s medical practice, New Age Women’s Health in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“It’s really fun, because obviously we’ve seen her more as a mom than as a doctor, so it’s kind of funny to see the behind the scenes of that,” said Dr. Joanna Bedell.

According to Dr. Gerstern, this isn’t the first time her daughters have encountered her former patients, which the triplets say is something they are very fortunate to share.

“They’ve already delivered two or three women that I’ve delivered and there’s a few pregnant now who are following, and they will deliver them too,” said Dr. Janet Gerstern. “So it’s very, very exciting.”

It seems to work out, because new mom, Anna, says she couldn’t be happier with the bond she’s created with all three of her doctors. “I think it was very special to have her daughters deliver,” she said. “I’ve built a strong relationship with each of the doctors, so it was amazing and I couldn’t have chosen better doctors to deliver my baby.”

“Hearing the stories of their birth, where our mom was there in that delivery, and now we get to take care of their daughter – it’s really special. It’s really unique,” said Dr. Sarah Bedell.

The triplets first saw their mother deliver a baby at Baptist Hospital when they were just 8 years old, because their nanny was unavailable to watch over them at the time.

