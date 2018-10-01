Obama endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor’s race

Florida’s race for governor is being closely watched not just in the Sunshine State, but throughout the country. Republican nominee Ron DeSantis has touted his endorsement from President Donald Trump; now Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum has received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

Gillum is one of many Democrats the former president endorsed in a tweet posted Monday morning.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

“Andrew is a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families. As Governor, Andrew will expand access to affordable healthcare, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all. Andrew believes that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor,” Obama said in a statement.

Gillum is also expected to receive an endorsement from Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló at a campaign event scheduled for Monday afternoon. The Gillum campaign is promising a “major announcement” during the event.

Rosselló appeared at a campaign event Monday morning for Sen. Bill Nelson, endorsing the Democrat in his race against Governor Rick Scott.

