Oasis Church celebrates 25th annual holiday experience

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Oasis Church in Pembroke Pines has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its annual holiday experience.

Families gathered for a last chance to enjoy a Hometown Country Christmas at Oasis, Friday.

The church featured a display of lights, activities and rides near South Flamingo Road and Pembroke Road.

For a $5 donation, guests are welcomed to visit the two-time Guinness World Record event.

