OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman left paralyzed after a horrific attack is seeking the community’s help to buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

Christine Kent’s Oakland Park home gives her tranquility, although on Aug. 2, 2007, it was the scene of a violent crime that left her unable to walk.

“A person that I knew — it was just an acquaintance — tried to abduct me by gunpoint,” she said. “When I ran for my life, he opened fire and shot me in the back, and then ran me over with his SUV.”

Allan Sinclair stalked Kent, who was a model and avid skier. She testified in court that when he shot her, she was paralyzed instantly in midair.

Sinclair was sentenced to life in prison.

“I survived by the grace of God, by a miracle,” said Kent, “and I believe that I’m here for a purpose.”

Kent now dedicates her life to helping others. She volunteers with at-risk children and helps those who are disabled.

Kent uses her van to drive some of these people to appointments or support groups. However, she said her van is no longer working, and is no longer safe.

“There are a number of issues wrong with the van at this time that really can’t be repaired any longer because of the age of the vehicle,” she said, “so it’s become a real money pit.”

The van is leaking oil. There’s a leak in the gas tank which allows harmful fumes to seep into the cabin. The air conditioner doesn’t work, and the ramp is malfunctioning.

“A new van is going to run about $65,000. They are really expensive,” said Kent.

Kent has already raised some money, bit not enough. She’s hosting a fundraiser at Fishtales Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday to help her reach her goal.

“I still have a long way to go,” she said.

Kent nevertheless remains optimistic. She is positive that, just like her garden full of flowers, her season is here, and life for her is ready to bloom.

“I feel so lucky to be alive, and every day is a gift,” she said. “I’m just so thankful that I’m still here and I’m able to make a difference in the lives of others as well.”

If you’d like to make donation to help Kent through her organization but are unable to attend the fundraiser, click here.

