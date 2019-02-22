Oakland Park teacher who allegedly had romantic relationship with student faces new charges

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The high school teacher who was arrested for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a student faced new charges in court on Friday.

John Teti, a former computer and business tech teacher at Northeast High School, had three additional charges added to his case.

The 41-year-old is now being charged with “offenses against students by authority figures,” a charge new to the judicial system of Florida.

Teti’s attorney said he will be the first case of this kind to be tried in the Sunshine State.

His wife was also present in court on Friday, pleading with the judge to lower her husband’s bond, claiming she has to sell her car and that she has a baby on the way.

The judge lowered the original bond amount, but with the new charges Teti faces his bond returns to the original $50,000 amount.

Teti was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 31 after he allegedly solicited a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student.

After several months, the victim and her family members reached out to him asking him to stop his advances.

At his initial bond hearing, during the prosecutor’s statement, Teti was seen on camera rolling his eyes.

