Oakland Park teacher arrested after allegedly having romantic relationship with student

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school teacher has been arrested after being accused of attempting to groom and solicit a romantic relationship with a student.

John Teti was a computer teacher at Northeast High School was arrested Thursday and appeared in bond court Friday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, he allegedly sparked an interest with a 16-year-old student.

Deputies said the relationship began in October when he offered to pick her up from home when she was running late, let her skip class by staying in his classroom and even used a vape pen to get high with her.

Deputies said that he would send the student text messages usually late at night that were sexually charged.

“That’s really strange, that’s a teacher. That’s not really appropriate, especially since it’s a minor,” said one student at the school, Jeffrey Arnold.

The 41-year-old teacher sent a package to her home one day with snacks and a note which freaked her out since she said she never gave him her address.

After several months, the student asked Teti to stop, and her older siblings reached out to him on Facebook as well.

The student’s father read the text messages between the two and called Teti before reaching out to police.

When he was originally confronted by her family members he was said to have downplayed the relationship, but once in police custody he admitted to having a relationship with the student unlike others.

Teti was charged with soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship while in a position of authority and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He has also been ordered to not have any contact with the victim or any other minors.

