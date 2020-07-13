Oakland Park store destroyed after overnight fire

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out at an Oakland Park business.

Rescue crews responded to Tamer’s Food Mart, located at 4610 N.E. 6th Ave., at around 4 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where significant damage could be seen to the building.

There were no individuals inside of the business when the flames erupted and no injuries were reported.

“I just hear ADT call me, I have something going on in my store,” said the business owner. “Then they asked me if they want to send the police and I said, ‘Yes, send them.’ Then I came over here and at the same time the police was here and I see my store and everything is gone.”

Officials estimate the damage to be worth approximately $100,000 to $150,000.

The fire chief said it was an accidental electrical fire that was sparked by a power strip underneath one of the coolers inside of the store.

It remains unclear if the store will be able to remain open.

