Oakland Park mother wakes to find crooks stealing her TV

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother was left shaken up after crooks broke into her Oakland Park home.

The mother woke up to find two men stealing her TV as six children slept inside her home.

She said one child was sleeping on the sofa just feet away from where the TV was taken.

“The PlayStation and the TV are material, but we’re gonna take the necessary precautions to keep us safe in the meantime,” the mother said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

