OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park resident is speaking out more than a month after he was targeted twice by the same three burglars, first when they broke into his home and then a week later when they returned to steal his truck.

Steven, who declined to disclose his last name or show his face on camera, said the trio who, authorities said, broke into his home took away his sense of security.

“Just a violation. I wonder who it is,” he said. “I look to see if they’re hanging out.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subjects first broke into Steven’s residence, located along Northwest 18th Avenue, on July 10.

The subjects jimmied open a side door to gain entrance, then unsuccessfully tried to pull a flat-screen off the wall. They had better luck with a second TV, as they proceeded to ransack the home.

“When I came home, everything from the shelves in the closet was on the floor,” said Steven.

The burglars got away with valuables, including his jewelry, keys, passport and credit cards.

Later that day, surveillance video captured the trio using one of the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and groceries at a Publix supermarket along the 1100 block of Southwest 36th Avenue, also in Pompano Beach.

“They were in the store for quite a while,” said Steven.

In all, officials said, they made $600 in purchases with the victim’s credit cards.

The break-in left Steven with a lingering unease.

“I was sleeping with one eye open, wondering if they would come back,” he said. “Everyone said, ‘No, they won’t come back.’ But they did.”

On July 17, investigators said, someone drove off in his 2019 GMC Canyon.

“My gut just dropped,” said Steven.

The truck’s spare key had been among the belongings taken in the burglary. Fortunately, deputies managed to recover the vehicle. However, the subjects remain on the loose.

“That secure feeling of home is lost,” said Steven.

If you have any information on the burglars’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

