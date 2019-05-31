Oakland Park house catches fire; no injuries

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Oakland Park battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a home.

Cellphone video sent in by 7News viewer captured flames and thick smoke coming from the house located along Northwest 53rd Street, near Second Avenue, Friday afternoon.

It took Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

