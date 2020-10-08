Oakland Park Elementary previews students’ return to campus on Friday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers and parents gave a preview of the measures in place in Broward County schools as some students are expected to return to campus.

Lisa Rinkin showed 7News cameras around her second-grade classroom, which features distanced desks and personal protective equipment.

“I think a lot of kids are really looking forward to it,” she said. “It’ll be nice to have some of them back in the classroom. I wish we could have all of them back but not yet.”

About 200 of 513 Oakland Park Elementary School Eagles will be back in their classrooms on Friday, with students in pre-K through third grade returning to campus.

There will be a few things off limits, like the playground and water fountains.

Principal Michelle Garcia said she appreciates the phased in approach to bringing students back.

“We’ve been cleaning, setting up room capacity, making sure the PPE is on campus,” Garcia said. “I think it’s going to help us get what we need to make sure that if there’s a glitch or something we didn’t think about, we don’t have all the students back at once, so we’ll be able to correct it before the rest of the students come on campus.”

When students walk up, they will see a sign before they enter the building reminding them of the safety guidelines that are in place, and signs like it are placed all around the building.

“The kids will have a different experience than usual, but we’re just going to have everyone make the best of it,” Rinkin said.

Meanwhile, some Broward County schools will not be opening as expected on Friday, including Eagle Point Elementary in Weston, as the district is taking advantage of distance learning to finish construction at the school and five others.

