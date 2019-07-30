Oakland Park day care shut down after toddler found dead in van parked outside

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A day care in Oakland Park has been shut down after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a van parked outside.

A criminal investigation is underway on Tuesday after a toddler was found dead inside a white Ford van parked outside of Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, located along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

The child was later identified as Noah Sneed.

“The boy was transported to this facility inside that van,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion.

The day care center was shut down by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Section pending the results of the investigation.

On Monday, deputies said they brought the toddler’s mother to BSO’s Public Safety Headquarters, where they notified her of the death.

It remains unknown how long the child was inside of the van before his body was found.

The driver of the van has not been identified.

Authorities said the child lived at the Broward Partnership for the Homeless in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials at the shelter told 7News they were heartbroken to hear the news about the loss of a member of their family.

In a statement, they said, “We are saddened by the situation and are providing the mother and family with the appropriate services. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the mother and her family during this difficult time.”

According to Kids and Cars, Sneed is the fourth child in 2019 to die in a hot car.

