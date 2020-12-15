Oakland Park community comes together to provide help, Christmas gifts to family displaced by fire

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - After a fire destroyed their home, an Oakland Park family is working to recover their lives ahead of the holidays.

The family of four received some help and Christmas cheer from first responders on Tuesday morning.

The victims were displaced and all of their belongings, including Christmas gifts, and have since relocated to a one-bedroom townhouse.

The Oakland Park Fire Rescue Benevolent, American Red Cross, Kiwanis Club, Margate and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue departments teamed up to help the family.

“They truly needed everything,” said Oakland Park Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Monica Maldonado.

The volunteers provided food, clothes and an array of Christmas gifts to the family.

“I’m absolutely amazed, and I can’t tell you how grateful and thankful I am, and my family’s thankful and grateful,” said mother Kelli Korman. “We’ve been through a tragic experience, so this just lightens up the mood for everybody and it kind of makes it feel a little bit more like the holidays, especially since we’re in a different place than a place called home.”

Korman’s two young daughters, ages 5 and 7, were even gifted bicycles.

“Everybody standing here represents a big group,” said Maldonado. “Us, as a community, firefighters in general, try to come through. When we first were there for the fire, we saw the loss and everything that was happening. These guys came together. All they asked me to do was to organize. It comes from the tradition of being in the fire department and family and the community and why we do what we do. This really shows what firefighters do.”

“Just to see the smile on their face, it just means so much to me right now because there’s been so much heartache,” said Korman. “You should see them in there with those gifts; they’re just ecstatic.”

Even Santa Claus came and made an appearance.

“I can’t believe that the community got together, and everybody took their time out to come out and see my family,” said Korman. “Thank you, guys.”

