Oakland Park cat shelter on verge of closing; cats left with nowhere to go

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park cat shelter is about to close after its shelter was rezoned, leaving several cats with nowhere to go except to live on the streets, if they do not find a home.

Beyond Nine Cat Rescue, at 3501 N. Dixie Highway, will soon close, and they are looking for people to adopt or foster some of their sheltered felines.

Founder Sharon Fornes said Jean Luc was rescued from a hoarder’s home.

“Jean Luc was in with 25 other cats that a lady had,” she said. “She passed away, and nobody realized it.”

Fornes said Onyx’s mother was rescued from a school property.

“We went and got the pregnant cat, took her in, and within three days, she gave birth,” she said. “Onyx was one of them.”

Each of these cats has a story, and the volunteers with Beyond Nine Rescue hope each cat’s final chapter will include a new family and a new home.

But this week, the rescue group itself needs rescuing after it was forced to leave its adoption center because of rezoning.

When asked when their deadline to move was, Fornes said, “Right now. We’ve told the city in a few days we should have the cats out.”

Fornes and her landlord both said they did not realize the area had been rezoned several years ago and that zoning does not include a shelter.

Now, everyone will have to pack up and go, but they do not know where they will end up.

“I think what tears at our hearts the most is that cats don’t like change,” Fornes said. “It’s very hard. My main concern now is for them. I’ll do anything to keep them from shutting down or being scared and not eating. That’s our biggest fear.”

The shelter said they need people to adopt or foster a cat, so they eventually have a place to go.

Late Thursday, Onyx was adopted.

If you’re interested in fostering, adopting, or if you know of a place the cats may be able to go, please visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/beyondnine.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.