NWS warns of falling iguanas during cold front

(WSVN) - Forecasters predict that temperatures won’t be the only thing falling with the upcoming cold front.

Along with a prediction of a front sending temperatures plunging into the 30s and 40s across the state, the National Weather Service warned of falling iguanas.

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

“Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” the NWS said in a tweet.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the NWS added.

The iguanas will typically perk back up once the temperature rises again.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

