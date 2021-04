(WSVN) - A streak in the sky was spotted across South Florida on Monday night.

One 7News viewer captured video of a bright ball of light in the night sky.

The ball streaked, exploded then disappeared.

The National Weather Service in Tampa called it an apparent meteor, but no official confirmation has been made.

