MIAMI (WSVN) - Students at Citrus Grove Elementary received school supplies for the upcoming year.

Office Depot’s Start Proud program helped the students in Northwest Miami get their essential gear.

The company joined forces with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to donate 1,100 backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, pencils and glue.

