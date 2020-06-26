NW Miami-Dade teen discharged from hospital after being accidentally shot by brother

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has returned home from the hospital after recovering from accidentally being shot by her brother in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Place near 75th Street shortly before 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the 17-year-old’s brother was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged and struck her in both of her legs.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition and was later released.

7News cameras captured the teen being helped into her home in what appeared to be a hospital gown.

Family members said she is expected to be OK.

Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed the teen is a student of theirs.

Police said there will not be any charges stemming from the accidental shooting.

