NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A TD Bank in Northwest Miami-Dade has been evacuated after a robbery suspect barricaded themself inside the bathroom.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a heavy police presence could be seen outside the bank branch, located along 92nd Avenue and Flagler Street, Wednesday afternoon.

A civilian was following a vehicle that was said to be involved in a robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

The person following the vehicle was relaying information to police, who then responded to the parking lot of the bank.

Two people were taken into custody.

A third subject is said to have run into the TD Bank and was hiding in the bathroom. The bank was evacuated and police have since made entry inside.

