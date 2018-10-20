NW Miami-Dade man OK after being shot at by suspected car thieves

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade man is feeling fortunate after, he said, car thieves targeted his vehicle outside of his home, then shot at him before taking off.

Jose Bermudez said he was out on his porch smoking a cigarette when he noticed the three subjects outside, at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

The homeowner said the trio was acting suspiciously.

“I come out from my porch walking, the two guys just start walking that way,” he said.

Bermudez then looked at his vehicle.

“Then I looked in my car, and then there’s a guy in my car,” he said.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the homeowner chased them down.

“I catch their attention, and I see that the guy starts coming out of my car, and he hides,” said Bermudez.

The victim went after the crooks, but he had no idea one of them was armed.

“One of them starts zig-zagging to the left, he takes a shot at me,” said Bermudez.

The footage captured one of the perpetrators stopping, turning around and firing a round right at Bermudez.

The victim said he ducked for cover. Luckily, he wasn’t hit.

“One. One shot, one shot,” said Bermudez, expressing how close he came to possibly losing his life.

But that was the end of his pursuit. The thieves got away.

When asked what was going through his mind when he was fired at, Bermudez said all he could think about was his family.

“My kids, my daughter, so I went inside right away,” he said.

Bermudez then dialed 911.

As of Saturday night, none of the subjects have been caught.

“They were getting away with trying to kill somebody like that,” said Bermudez.

And all over what?

“For maybe coins inside a car? You’re gonna get killed?” said Bermudez. “That’s pretty sad to be part of that.”

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

