NW Miami-Dade man OK after being grazed by stray bullet at home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade man said he’s thankful to be alive after a bullet went through his window and grazed him the head.

Seventy-three-year-old Jean Cidel said he was sitting at home with his family when he found himself under fire, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of an argument and shots fired in the area of Northwest 101st Street.

Responding officers found Cidel inside his home with a wound to the back of his head.

Cidel said he was sitting on the couch with his 2-year-old grandson when he felt pain in his head.

The victim showed the spot where the bullet grazed him. Once he was hit, he said, he fell to the floor and lay in his own blood.

“I thought I was going to die. When I feel it, I hear [it],” he said. “I say to my daughter, ‘Just call the police for me.'”

Fortunately, his injury was minor, and he was treated at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

