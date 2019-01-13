NW Miami-Dade house fire leaves 4 displaced

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade has left a family of four without a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the house fire near East 196th Street and Saint Andrews Avenue Drive, around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Crews finally managed to get the fire under control after battling the flames for over an hour.

One of the residents was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“We had four occupants that did escape the structure. Unfortunately, we did find one pet that was found deceased inside the home,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Ray Jadallah. “The damage is extensive. It’s a total loss for the home.”

The Red Cross has since stepped in to assist the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

