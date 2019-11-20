NW Miami-Dade homeowner speaks out after bullets strike home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner is speaking out after her home was riddled with bullets while she was sleeping with her two youngest children.

Sandra Jones said shots rang out at her home on Northwest 14th Avenue near 81st Street at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

“If I had moved my bed directly where I was going to move it today, we probably would not be here talking,” she said.

The mother of four said her windows were shattered and bullet holes filled up her children’s bedroom and bathroom.

“I see holes everywhere,” Jones said. “The window broke out. You could literally stick your body through my window it was so shot out. The bullets went through the living room window, through the living room wall, through the next room, all the way down to the last room.”

As the bullets came through, that’s when Jones said she began ducking and going from room to room while searching for her children to get them to safety.

“While these bullets are flying, I’m trying to make it through my house because it’s like, ‘I’m going to have to get shot because I have to save my kids,'” Jones said.

After a few minutes, Jones said the shooting stopped, and all of her children were unharmed and accounted for.

Now, she wants to know why someone would shoot at the home and put her and her family in danger.

​”All I can tell the person who came, ‘We ain’t the people you were looking for,'” Jones said. “I’m here with my kids.”

Jones is staying with family members until she moves into a new home.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

