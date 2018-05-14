NW Miami-Dade homeless sex offenders camp closed down

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have cleared a homeless camp where hundreds of sex offenders lived in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Miami-Dade Police surrounded the homeless sex offenders camp site along Northwest 71st Street and 36th Court to make sure everyone was out.

A judge denied a lawsuit to allow those who call the camp home to stay, last week.

Dozens who were living in tents has already started to move out on Friday.

Many of the homeless sex offenders who lived there said they had no place else to go because they were complying with a county law that prevents them from living within 2,500 feet of schools.

