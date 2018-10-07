NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 51st Terrace and 22nd Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

