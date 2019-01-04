NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run victim, wife speak out amid search for driver

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist is on a long road to recovery after he was struck in Northwest Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, and he and his wife said they want to make sure that person is brought to justice.

Jeffrey and Natrice Christian spoke to 7News from his hospital room at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday.

“Whoever hit my husband, they know that they hit him,” said Natrice.

Jeffrey, 56, said he is in terrible pain after he suffered severe injuries in Thursday morning’s crash along Interstate 95.

“They hit me from behind, so I didn’t see anything,” he said,

“It’s just really heartbreaking,” said Natrice, his wife of 37 years.

Jeffrey said he and his green and black motorcycle were thrown hundreds of feet near Northwest 151st Street as he headed to his job in Miami Beach, at around 5:15 a.m.

The victim said it will be a while before he returns to work.

“Well, my shoulder is broken, wrist is broken, hip is broken. My pelvis is broken,” he said.

Natrice is astonished that the driver responsible didn’t even stop.

“To move on, without pulling over to the side to render aid or even call 911, that’s the sad part about this,” she said.

While the Florida Highway Patrol works to find the driver, Natrice said she hopes that person makes the decision to do the right thing.

“Accidents happen, but for you to actually hit this person and continue to drive off, the only thing that I can say is just come forward,” she said.

Jeffrey is expected to undergo surgery in the near future. The couple does not know how long he will be in the hospital.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

