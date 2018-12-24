NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family was left without a place to call home after flames tore through their home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 51st Terrace, just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Thankfully, everyone inside the home was able to escape without any injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

