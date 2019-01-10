NW Miami-Dade crash puts 2 in hospital, including Miami-Dade Public Schools officer

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade has left two people in the hospital, including a police officer.

Both victims were rushed from the scene, in the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway and Gratigny Expressway, Thursday morning.

One victim involved in the collision was a Miami-Dade Public Schools officer in an unmarked vehicle.

The condition of both victims remains unknown.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.