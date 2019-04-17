NW Miami-Dade community gathers to remember 2 sisters who were shot and killed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community activists, members of law enforcement and county leaders gathered in Northwest Miami-Dade to share some concerns after two sisters were shot and killed.

The gathering happened Wednesday outside of an apartment complex along Northwest 60th Street and 19th Avenue where the Sunday shooting occurred.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez attended the gathering.

“People are fed up with the tragedies that continue to impact communities in Miami-Dade County,” Perez said. “Maybe this is unique to Miami-Dade County, but we do stand united. My message here today is that if you know something, if you saw something, or you heard something, whatever it is, share it with us. You can be anonymous, you can come out and stand behind your words and show courage. It does not matter, but we need information to be able to fill in the gaps, to put together all the pieces of this puzzle, so we can bring closure to a family that today we have to again extend condolences to.”

Family members told 7News Joanna Telusme, 24, was a dental assistant and her older sister Stephanie, 27, was a medical assistant and a rising YouTube vlogger.

Police said the two women were hanging out in the parking lot of the apartment complex when, around 1 a.m., a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

Both sisters were pronounced dead on scene, and two others were injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

Community activists said law enforcement needs more resources to stop the shootings.

“I want the commissioners to commit to funding the homicide department, so they can go a little bit deeper into their investigations to get these animals off our streets,” an activist said. “We can’t continue to live like this.”

If you have any information on the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

