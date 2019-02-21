NW Miami-Dade carjacker allegedly impersonates police officer, steals SUV

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A carjacker has been accused of impersonating a police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The theft happened on Northwest 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29.

Surveillance video showed the man talking on his phone and walking up to a Ford SUV parked outside a store.

The man talked through the driver’s window to someone inside the car, said he was a police officer and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

The crook then took off with the SUV.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

