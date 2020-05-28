NW Miami-Dade business owner continues distribution of free sandbags

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local business owner handed out dozens of sandbags to those whose homes remain flooded, and he will continue to do so on Thursday.

Owner Rudy Delamora of Rudy’s Ready Mix, located at 7301 NW 47th St., will be giving away sandbags for a second day starting at 12 p.m., Thursday.

The sandbags will be available for free until supplies last.

Each vehicle that arrives at the distribution will be able to take home 10 sandbags.

