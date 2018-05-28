NW Miami-Dade Burger King catches fire, no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a Burger King in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Video sent by a 7News viewer showed a smoky situation at the fast food restaurant located along 58th Avenue and Northwest 177th Street.

Fire crews quickly put out the small blaze that was burning in one of the vents.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this incident.

