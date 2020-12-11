Nursing homes in Broward, Pinellas counties selected to test rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plan has been put into place for certain Broward County nursing homes to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Broward and Pinellas counties have been selected for a pilot program to test the rollout of the vaccine, partially because the counties have access to ultra cold storage, which the Pfizer vaccine requires.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a sign of hope as we all work together to fight this pandemic,” Florida Department of Health spokesperson Dr. Paula Thaqi said. “The Pfizer vaccine is expected to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA imminently. According to the FDA, the vaccine is safe and effective.”

About 10,000 doses are expected to come to Broward County, and they will go straight to nursing homes to treat both residents and staff.

The vaccine is over 94% effective for adults 65 and older. It is expected to arrive next week and will be administered immediately.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to protect the staff and residents of long-term care facilities,” Thaqi said. “We have a plan in place, and we are ready to begin as soon as the vaccine arrives.”

Counties across the state are expected to keep an eye out on Broward and Pinellas counties’ pilot program, so they can implement their own vaccine rollout plans.

