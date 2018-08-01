Nursing home workers accused of duct-taping elderly dementia patient to chair

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Three Florida nursing home employees are charged with using duct tape to restrain and quiet a patient with dementia.

Boynton Beach Police said 52-year-old Lashron Williams and 44-year-old Phygelle Brudent duct-taped a 67-year-old woman to a chair and used tape to cover her mouth. They were arrested July 12th and charged with elder abuse and false imprisonment.

A third nursing home employee, 27-year-old Sherlie Tesyeux, was arrested Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Haiti, police said.

Detectives say Brudent confessed to duct-taping the victim July 3rd. According to the Palm Beach Post, Brudent told officers she tied the woman up with cloth pajama pants and used duct tape to bind her hands and feet. She also put the tape over her mouth to “prevent her from screaming,” the arrest report says.

Williams told police Brudent duct-taped the victim. She said she uncovered the patient’s mouth to give her sleeping pills. She said she told Brudent it was wrong to duct-tape patients, but did not report her.

A probable cause affidavit says Tesyeux was present when the victim was restrained, but did not stop nor report what the others did.

3rd suspect arrested for part in tying woman, 67, to chair w/duct tape at assisted living facility. Sherlie Tesyeux, 28, taken into custody at @FLLFlyer by @browardsheriff after returning from trip to Haiti. Read arrest report here:https://t.co/JPoPkd177c — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 1, 2018

