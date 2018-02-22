Nurses who worked in ER during Parkland shooting visit memorial for victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Nurses who helped saved lives after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting paid their respects to the victims at a memorial outside the school, Wednesday night.

Many people have traveled from miles away to visit the memorial, where 17 crosses line the hill in front of the school, representing the 17 victims.

“Our kids are the same age as these kids, so it like really hit us hard,” said Kimberly Galarza who came from Hialeah Gardens.

A group of emergency room nurses from Broward Health North also visited the memorial to pay their respects.

Many of the nurses in the group were working in the ER as ambulances arrived at the hospital after the shooting.

Members of the trauma team wiped away tears as they stood in silence.

The group hung up a sign at the memorial, which read, “#BHN #MSD #STRONG 2/14/18.”

They weren’t the only ones to leave their mark at the memorial.

“This is the school I used to go to and the school I used to hang out at with my friends,” said Vicki Christmas who graduated from Stoneman Douglas in 1996.

Alumni like Christmas came by the memorial earlier Wednesday to support their fellow Eagles in this time of tragedy.

Christmas signed her name on the banner from the Class of 1996, promising to keep the Parkland community in her heart.

People who stopped by the memorial said they hope the families of these victims find comfort in this show of support.

“I just can’t imagine,” said one man. “There’s no words for any of this.”

