Nurses at Broward hospital receive visits from puppies, kittens during their breaks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some front line workers received some much needed love from puppies and kittens at a Broward hospital.

Nurses at Broward Health North enjoyed a rare stress-free day on Friday thanks to the Humane Society of Broward County.

They brought their Snuggle Delivery Program to the hospital’s hall, bringing puppies and kittens along to snuggle with healthcare workers while they were on their break.

“This is a wonderful experience for the nurses here,” Laura Stevenson, a nurse at the hospital, said. “I’ve worked here for a long time. This is my 29th year here. We’ve never done anything like this, and to me, this is something that we need to incorporate into our, you know, nurses’ week. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for the staff to actually get to see the puppies, and once they see them, they’ll want to take them home.”

Just a few minutes with the cuddly animals brought instant smiles to the nurses’ faces.

