Nurse charged with scamming Pinecrest Holocaust survivor, husband out of life savings

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nurse is facing some serious charges after, police said, she swindled a Holocaust survivor and her husband under her care out of their life savings.

Miami-Dade Police took 56-year-old Odalis Lopez into custody on Friday. She is facing felony charges of grand theft and elderly financial exploitation.

Micha Herman said Lopez targeted his grandparents, Rella and Leonard Herman, who live in Pinecrest and are in their early 90s.

“My grandmother is a beautiful person and has a beautiful outlook on life. She’s a survivor of the Holocaust,” said Micha, who spoke to 7News from Los Angeles. “My grandfather worked as long as he could, until he was 89 years old.”

This couple in their 90s had their life savings stolen when police say their caretaker of 7+ years used their credit card countless times, racking up a $100K tab at Publix alone. This is their @gofundme link. @wsvn https://t.co/DAHUNIbLhi pic.twitter.com/62h272cwzE — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 6, 2019

Micha said he finds it disturbing someone in the nursing profession would take advantage of an elderly couple this way.

“They have been stripped of everything,” he said.

Police said Lopez, who worked for the Hermans as a certified nursing assistant for seven years, ripped off most of the couple’s savings.

“It was disgusting. She started [spending] just exorbitant amounts of money,” said Micha.

The Hermans’ grandson said other family members noticed wild spending on the couple’s credit card statement.

Micha listed some of the charges.

“Parties, margaritas, buying gift cards at Publix and at Chili’s or Cheesecake Factory,” he said.

Now Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is on the case.

“This one is all about greed,” she said.

Prosecutors said Lopez had access to the couple’s credit cards while providing care and growing closer to the Hermans over the years.

“This was her only friend. This is someone she saw more than anybody,” said Micha.

Lopez’s arrest warrant states, “Transactions at Publix were the most significant, totaling $116,322.”

“Selfish indulgence, it seems, like based on the purchases that we’ve seen,” said Fernandez Rundle.

A 7News crew went to Lopez’s West Miami-Dade home and spoke with a family member.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” he said as he slammed a balcony door shut.

“This was reparation money. We’re talking about what the German government gives to survivors,” said Micha. “How could you do something like this?”

Lopez has since bonded out of jail. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rella Herman. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

