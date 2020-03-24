Nurse at Jackson North, infant son test positive for coronavirus

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother who works as a nurse said that she and her infant son have both tested positive for the coronavirus after she was exposed to it while on the job.

Herine Baron is a nurse at Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, and she believes she contracted the virus at the facility. Baron has been documenting her progress through a series of videos on YouTube.

“My name is Herin, and I’m live from isolation in the hospital,” she said. “Last night was the first time I actually experienced shortness of breath. Not even going to lie to you, it was scary. I know this happened at my job because I only worked one day. The day that I worked, two days later, I got sick.”

In one video, Baron revealed her diagnosis to her subscribers on the platform.

“I got my results yesterday, and I am positive for the coronavirus,” she said.

Baron is mother and said it was difficult getting her immediate family tested for the virus, including her baby.

“I’m not going to lie, I was panicking and boohoo crying because I can’t see my son,” she said.

In a separate video clip, Baron shared that her 7-month-old baby had also contracted the virus.

“I also got the results from my son, and my son ended up testing positive for the COVID,” she said.

Fortunately, Baron said she is getting better, but she is turning to GoFundMe for help for her family during her quarantine. She said none of them have been able to work during this time.

“I have great news,” she said. “Today, I’m going to be discharged, and I’m going to be able to self-quarantine at home. My doctor said I’ve had a lot of improvement, and he feels like I am ready to go home.”

Baron has since written that not only does she have to test negative twice for the virus, but her son has to as well.

