Numbers drawn for $321M Mega Millions jackpot, largest on Christmas Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It only takes two dollars and a dream for Sunshine State hopefuls hoping to cash in on a life-changing gift: the largest Christmas Day jackpot in Mega Millions history.

If a lottery ticket was on South Floridians’ Christmas lists, one lucky winner could be stuffing their stocking with a whole lot of cash: $321 million.

Those lucky numbers, drawn late Tuesday night, are: 2-8-42-43-50 and Mega Ball 6.

Hours earlier, customers lined up to snap up their tickets at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

“Just a lot of money that I wouldn’t even know what to do with,” said customer Larry Lectora.

“Well, it’s Christmas. I’d probably give half of it away,” said customer Stewart Gelles.

When asked what numbers he picked, Lectora said he had loves ones on his mind.

“I picked these numbers, they are family birthdays and family anniversaries and deaths,” he said.

Tuesday’s drawing is only the fifth ever on Christmas Day.

The big numbers come after nine consecutive weeks without a winner.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, holiday hopefuls said they’re aiming to make history.

“I just moved down here, so maybe I’ll get lucky,” said Gelles.

Lectora said he doesn’t even tend to play Mega Millions.

“I usually just play the Pick 3 and the Pick 4,” he said.

The odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, but that won’t stop these players from putting their hat in the ring.

“I would be very shocked, given the odds,” said Gelles, “but somebody’s got to win, right?”

“I’m hoping to win something this Christmas, yes,” said Lectora.

There has never been a main jackpot dinner on Christmas Day.

