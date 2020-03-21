Number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida surpasses 600

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has released an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, and the number has surpassed 600.

As of Saturday morning, Florida has a total of 658 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County currently has 142 cases, an increase from the 123 previously reported.

Broward now has 151 positive cases, which previously totaled 128.

Monroe County still only has one female resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Palm Beach County now has 45 cases, which previously totaled at 42.

Test results are still pending for 1,094 patients in Florida.

