Number of Broward County ballots left to be counted remains unknown

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - All eyes are on Broward County while a recount of votes for the Florida Senate race remains a possibility.

7News was outside the Lauderhill office of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections when two officials from the Democratic party walked in, Thursday.

The county’s supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, would not give a definite number when asked how many ballots were left to be counted.

Snipes also told 7News she does not believe there were any issues with the calibration of the machines, stating that they’re brand new and not even a year old.

The remaining ballots need to be counted by the 12 p.m. deadline on Friday before a recount process is started.

7News also heard information about a large number of ballots found at a local post office that were not mailed in.

If the recount were to take place, it is expected to occur sometime between Nov. 13 through the 20.

