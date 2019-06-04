NSU museum exhibits Autonation quilt in honor of cancer patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Nova Southeastern University Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale has unveiled it’s newest addition, a quilt in honor of cancer patients.

The AutoNation DRV PNK Quilt Exhibition was showcased for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Each square on the quilt was stitched in honor of one cancer patient’s story.

“These quilts celebrate life, and they celebrate the hard work of what so many are doing to beat this dreaded disease,” said AutoNation Executive Vice President Marc Cannon.

AutoNation employees and customers created the designs for those who are still in the fight and those who have lost their battle.

For some employees, like cancer survivor Karen Gelfer, it meant a lot to be a part of the project’s creation.

“I know it means a lot to myself and for other survivors out there because it’s just support, and that’s what we are always looking for,” said Gelfer.

Attendees of the exhibition can write encouraging messages to cancer patients.

In October, AutoNation employees will deliver the letters to cancer treatment facilities all over the nation.

“Everybody knows somebody who’s been touched by cancer, and we wanted to put all of our efforts to beating this disease,” said Cannon.

Visitors of the NSU Art Museum can see and be a part of the exhibit for the next 30 days.

The installation is in the lobby of the museum, so there is no entrance fee to participate.

