NSU hosts 2019 Broward Heart Walk in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers to promote awareness for healthy hearts.

The American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk was held Sunday at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

The university hosted the event to benefit AHA’s lifesaving work.

Rick Case, one of the contributors, said the goal this year is to raise more than $1 million for heart disease research.

“This community has been so good to the Rick Case Automotive Group. We want to give back every way we can,” he said, “and the best way to give back is to have people live a happy and healthy life.”

7’s own Diana Diaz was on hand to show love and awareness to the community. About 10,000 people were expected to attend this year.

The annual event aims to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke.

