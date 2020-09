FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Nova Southeastern University Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale has opened its doors for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sticking to safety protocols, guests must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart as they enjoy the exhibits.

