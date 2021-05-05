Nova Southeastern University drops vaccine requirement, cites new law

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University is dropping a requirement for students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a new bill recently signed into law.

Last month, the university said it would require all students and staff to be vaccinated when they return.

However, the university rescinded that requirement, Wednesday, citing a new Florida law, that goes into effect in July, that only permits purely voluntary vaccine programs.

“We are striving for a high voluntary vaccination rate for the NSU community to enable NSU’s campuses to return to normalcy this fall,” the president said in a statement.

