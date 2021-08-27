DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Middle and High School campuses in Davie have been evacuated as authorities investigate a reported bomb threat.

Police said the threat was received via text message, late Friday morning, and that the students have since been evacuated.

Officers are now searching the school to ensure it is safe.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where high school students could be seen on the football field while middle school students could be seen at the adjacent baseball field.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.