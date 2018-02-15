Nova Middle 6th grader arrested for writing threatening letter

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police detectives have arrested a 6th grade student for writing a letter threatening to kill students and teachers Nova Middle School.

According to an arrest report, the 11-year-old placed a handwritten note under the assistant principal’s office door that read, “I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly ass kids and teachers [expletive]. I will bring the gun Feb, 16, 18. BE prepared [expletive]!”

Police said they have surveillance video showing the student putting the note under the door.

She also provided a written confession to school administration.

The student has since been transported to the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center, and she is expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.

Threats to kill are a felony offense. In light of Wednesday’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people, these kinds of threats are being taken more serious than ever by authorities.

